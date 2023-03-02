Mr. Patton Dale Harris, 65, passed away February 22, 2023 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky., following a brief illness.
He was born July 29, 1957 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Bernie & Loretta Peters Harris and was disabled.
Mr. Harris is survived by his children: Ms. Jessica Harris of Richmond, Ky. & Mr. Jacob Harris & wife Elizabeth of Berea, Ky., grandchildren: Adily Hall, Emberly Hall & Brexley Hall of Richmond, Ky. & Abigail Harris of Berea, Ky., brothers: Mr. Mike Harris & wife Rosalee, Mr. Donnie Harris, Mr. Timothy Harris & wife Virginia & Mr. Eddie Harris all of Booneville, Ky., two sisters: Mrs. Donna Mills & husband Curtis of London, Ky.,& Mrs. Vickie Hacker of Booneville, Ky. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bernie & Loretta Harris, a grandchild: Toby Hall & a brother: Charles Harris.
Funeral services for Mr. Harris were held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was the Rev. Jamie Brunk. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
