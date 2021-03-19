Phyllis Gross Obituary

Phyllis Gross, age 95, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Kentucky River Medical Center, located in Jackson, KY.
Phyllis was born July 20, 1925, in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Hopper Horn & Carly (Warner) Horn.
She is survived by her husband Francis Gross of Beattyville, KY, 1 son; Conley (Ada) Brandenburg of Trenton, OH, 1 daughter; Blanche Noe of Richmond, KY, 1 step-daughter; Debbie (Steve) Muzick of Louisville, KY, 1 brother; Thomas Horn of Fairfield, OH, 1 sister; Christine Charles of Beattyville, KY, 10 grandchildren; Christoper (Asia) Ross, Amber Gilbert, Donna Brandenburg, Gregory Brandenburg, Michelle Riley, David Brandenburg, Connie Vorhis, Donald Brandeburg, Conley Daniel Brandenburg, Melissa (Kenny) George, numerous great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 son; Donald Lee Brandenburg, 1 daughter; Freda Diane Brandenburg, former husbands; Conley Brandenburg, and Guy Hall.
Private family services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Proctor Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
