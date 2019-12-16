Many times in my own life, I've found myself comparing my lows to the high of everyone else. Often times, I've been my own worst critic. My behind the scenes life feels lacking when I compare it to the highlights everyone else has. But I don't let it get me down.
Comparing yourself to everyone else can lead you to chase a false sense of perfection that you were never meant to run after. But why do we do it? Why do we always want to be like someone else? Why do we always want what we don't have? Why do we always want more?
There's a point in everyone's life where you become content with everything you have and who you are. But before you get there, you'll spend a lot of time searching. You'll want your hair fixed like someone you passed on the street. You'll want a vehicle that goes as fast as the one that passed you in that straight stretch on your way to work. You'll desire teeth as pretty as that stranger that smiled at you in the grocery store. You'll want to be as skinny as the supermodel in that magazine you got in the mail. You'll want to be as good looking as whoever is on the list of the most “gorgeous people in America” survey every year.
Or you'll see the richest people in America on TV and for an instant, you'll wish to yourself that you had that much wealth too. My goodness! You think of what you could do if you had that much money. You could get anything you wanted. You could put the latest fashion on your body. You could pay off that debt you've obtained over the years. You could do something nice for your family. You could finally get rid of that hunk of junk you've driven for years that burns more oil than gas. You'd be all set, right? Not exactly.
You might be happy for a while, that's true. But long term happiness? No way. Because “picture perfect” only exists in your mind. Those people that you want to be like? They don't have it anymore than you do. Nobody's perfect.
True long term happiness starts and ends within you. The secret? Being content. What do I mean by being content? Being happy with what you have. It took me a long time to realize that. I always wanted more and I was never happy. I could get a 5-thousand-dollar car, I wanted a 20 thousand dollar one. I could have an absolutely tasty thin sliced ribeye for supper, I'd want a porterhouse 20 oz T-bone steak. That chase for more, always left me feeling empty.
But somewhere in all the craziness of life, it finally sunk in on me. One night I was looking at quotes online and came across one that has stuck with me for years. It said “Your life, as bad as you think it is, it's someone else's fairy tale.” That couldn't have have hit me any harder than if you'd swung Thor's hammer right into my stomach. If you change your perspective on life and how you look at things, it'll change your life too.
If you start looking under the surface at things, you'll find much more to be happy about. Because if you're thankful for what you DO have, then you'll always find yourself being happy and having enough. But that's where we often go wrong, we focus on the things we don't have.
I started doing a self-inventory of my life. I couldn't honestly find an area where my life was lacking. I didn't have a brand new car, but I had one that started on the first crank every time I turned the key. I didn't live in a mansion, but I lived in a two story home and slept on a memory foam bed every night under the cool breeze of a fan. I don't have a big bank account, but all my bills are paid and I'm not in debt. I don't make a lot of money, but I love my job and I'm not miserable going to work. I don't have two pound steaks in my freezer, but I've never went to bed hungry one night in my life. My teeth aren't the straightest or pearly white, but people love my smile. I don't have designer fashion, but I can look in my closet and there's clothes on a hanger all the way to the back.
Suddenly, it made sense to me. It's all about how you look at things. I finally found myself being content with EVERYTHING and it made all the difference. It's not about being “picture perfect” with everything perfectly in place. Face it, we're all hot messes. But that's what makes us unique. Some of the things that I enjoy in life, others laugh and wonder how I could even like it. But that's the beauty of life. We all have our mark to leave on this world. I plan on leaving mine.
I encourage you friend, if you're one of those “always want more” kind of people, to do the same thing I did. Look at your life under the surface and appreciate the little things that you've been blessed with and see if it doesn't change your perspective. Never forget, as bad as you think it is sometimes, it could always be worse. Count your blessings, not your burdens!
