By: Chris Dooley
Have you ever stopped to think about your life? What about the things you stand for & the things you stand against? If you’re like me, you probably do this all the time. Because this roller coaster that we’re on called life slows down for no one, it’s all full speed ahead.
Every single thing that a person has in this world is temporary. All of those shiny new vehicles parked out in your driveway? One day they’ll be rusted over sitting in a junkyard somewhere. All those expensive clothes and shoes that you’ve hoarded up over the years in your closet? They’ll be in a small town yard sale.
But your soul? Eternity? That’s forever. It’s why it’s never been more important to stand for the right things. Look at the shape that our world is in right now. There’s so much confusion, hatred and despair. It’s democrat vs republican. White vs Black. Those for abortion, those against it. Brother vs Brother. Sister vs Sister. Family vs Family.
And the scary thing, both sides feel they’re right and neither will give an inch. And even on a more personal level, it hits right in our hometown. You hear troubling stories of abuse, drugs, homelessness, you name it I’m sure it’s right here in Owsley County.
And as I’m out and about doing my normal routine of working in between occasional trips to the dollar store, I see a lot of the hurt. I see them wander aimlessly down the roads of our town. Many of them walk with their head down, as if they’re ashamed to make eye contact with someone. And you know what? My heart hurts for them. Why? Because as screwed up as they are, they’re someone's son or daughter. They’re some little kid’s mom or dad. And if for no reason other than that, I hurt them.
And in that hurt, a little piece of my heart is chiseled off and invisibly put into their pocket to carry around with them up and down all these roads they’ll encounter in life. Because when you have a GOOD heart, you’ll find yourself caring about things most people wouldn’t give a second thought to.
You find yourself standing in line at the grocery stores watching little kids with dirty faces and even dirtier clothes walk by and you wish that you could adopt them for a day and let them play video games with you & clean their sweet little faces. Your heart hurts for them, because you don’t know what kind of life the little ones live. You don’t know if they’re hungry or if they haven’t been to school all week. You don’t know if they’ve got someone to watch after them when they’re at home. And when you have a good heart, you worry about the children. So you grab that chisel and off comes another piece of your heart to go to all of the kids in this county that are fighting fights we don’t know about.
And you find yourself like myself, working in a restaurant. And when you work with the public you see all kinds of people, both good and bad. Recently, I saw a woman come into where I work to get food and I could tell right from the start she was overwhelmed & it wasn’t her day. She had two kids pulling at the bottom of her shirt saying they wanted basically one of everything on the menu & she had a little one that couldn’t have been a couple months old on her hip with a little bow in her hair. They ordered their stuff and went to sit down in a booth and wait. Ever so often, I’d glance out into the dining room to see if anyone needed to order or get their drinks & I’d see the woman struggle. One of the kids knocked their drink over on the table and after she cleaned it up, I saw her put her hand on her forehead and just stare down at the table while the two kids were going wild and the little one cried. And you guessed it, once again I grabbed the chisel and off came another piece of my heart for whoever that woman was. I don’t know anything about her. I don’t know if she’s a wife who just happened to have the kids that day or a single mom with no one to lean on in life. But it didn’t matter, the stress was real and I could see it all over her face. So off into her coat pocket went another little piece of my heart.
The point of this article is simple. The only thing that you can take with you when you leave this world is your soul into eternity. And all that will matter then is the security of your soul. But if you’re saved and a believer in Christ, you can have a life insurance policy that will never go up because it’s always been free. And when you have that, it’ll take that hardened heart that you had and cause you to slowly chisel pieces away to give to those people around you even when they don’t realize they’re getting it. You can say in your mind “Lord help that little baby” or “Lord, bless this woman and these kids & if she needs help then help her get it.” Or you can even drive by one of those wandering down the road and say “Come to church Sunday, you don’t have to be perfect to come because nobody is good enough to deserve this gift of salvation.”
And when you’re that meek & humble, your life will change forever. Don’t worry about being a democrat or a republican, just be a good person. There’s not a political section in heaven!
