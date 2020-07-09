Pleasant Amis passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky, at the age of 90 years, 3 months, and 8 days.
Pleasant was born on March 3, 1930, to the late Willie and Nannie (Noble) Amis. Friends and neighbors often say that his parents named him appropriately, and he certainly lived up to the title of “Pleasant.” He was a skilled carpenter and woodworker who enjoyed making handles, tobacco sticks, wooden mauls, and even hand-whittled delicate wooden flowers. In his younger years, he was an avid coon hunter who enjoyed telling stories about his favorite coonhounds, Ranger and Blue. Pleasant proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal with one bronze camp star, United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He served in the 10th Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, Company I, 86th Infantry Regiment. After returning from service, Pleasant married his wife of 62 years, Jose Lynn (Cook) Amis. Pleasant served the people of Owsley County as Magistrate in District #2 for two consecutive terms, beginning in 1962 and 1966 respectively.
Pleasant is survived by one sister, Irene Bowling of Ricetown, Kentucky; two sons, Jack E. Amis and wife Judy of Vincent, Kentucky, and Hayden Eversole and wife Mary of Booneville, Kentucky; one daughter-in-law, Brenda Eversole Allen of Booneville, Kentucky; two granddaughters, Dr. Jina Amis Estridge and husband Dustin of Tyner, Kentucky, and Kendra Eversole Napier and husband Scottie of Beattyville, Kentucky; two grandsons, Darren Eversole and wife Cindy of Beaverton, Oregon, and Brandon Eversole and wife Nancy of Jackson, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren, Cason Cole Eversole, Noah Blake Eversole, Kory Napier, Natalie Eversole, and Courtney Schneider and husband Patrick; and one great-great granddaughter, Aspen Schneider. He is also survived by the staff and residents of the Owsley County Health Care Center, who became his extended family during the past few months.
In addition to his parents, Pleasant was predeceased by his wife, Jose Lynn (Cook) Amis; five brothers, Charlie, Earl, Alison, Virgil, and Ed Amis; two sisters, Pauline Callahan Barrett and Madeline Harris; his son, Jerry Wayne Eversole, and his great-grandchild, Baby Estridge.
Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Shepherd's Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, with Rev. Scott Brandenburg officiating. Searcy & Strong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers are Brandon Eversole, Scottie Napier, Dustin Estridge, Kory Napier, Jack Amis, and David Price.
