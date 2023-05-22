Police Chase Ends in an Arrest that Included a Stolen 4-Wheeler and Drugs

On May 6, 2023, Ronnie Joseph Chaney, 32, of Jackson, who had been trying to evade police, was arrested for the following charges: Fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (motor vehicle); Fleeing or evading police, 1st (on foot); Receiving stolen property > $10,000; Driving on DUI suspended license, 1st degree; Failure to wear seat belts; Wanton endangerment, 2nd; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Reckless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance; Theft by unlawful taking Warrant for Breathitt County.
At the time of the arrest, Chaney, confessed to the arresting officer, Owsley County Deputy Lucas Turner, that he had sold the 4-wheeler he had stolen from Breathitt County to Jeremy Turner of Booneville.
Later, on Friday, May 12th, according
to a Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept Citation, Owsley County Deputy Lucas Turner noticed a motorcyclist driving recklessly on KY 28 towards Breathitt County. The motorcyclist swerved into the opposite lane, almost to the edge of the road, then back onto the right side of the road. Deputy Turner then initiated blue lights to pull the motorcyclist over when the motorcyclist failed to pull over and picked up speed.
Deputy Sizemore joined the pursuit with Deputy Turner and finally stopped the motorcyclist just before the Highland Turner Elementary School, but not before the motorcyclist locked his brakes, laying the motorcycle on its left side, and sliding it into the guardrail as the motorcyclist lay on the pavement.
The motorcyclist, Jeremy Turner, happened to be the very man that Ronnie Chaney confessed to selling a stolen 4-wheeler to.
Turner was detained and taken to Kentucky River Medical Center for treatment due to the accident and was released after an examination and realizing that Turner had no injuries.
After Turner was arrested, it was found that he had been carrying a loaded firearm in the right saddlebag along with a large amount of cash and meth leading to Deputy Turner obtaining search warrant of Turner’s residence.
Being a convicted felon, Turner was transported to Madison County Detention Center after being released from the hospital.
The search warrant revealed that Chaney was speaking the truth and Turner did indeed have the stolen 4-wheeler at his residence, disguising it by trying to paint it black and storing the used black spray paint cans in his storage area. The search also revealed scales for illegal drugs, needles, spoons with drug residue, and marijuana “pot grinders” according to his arrest citation.
Jeremy Turner has been charged with 1st degree Criminal Mischief, Receiving Stolen Property, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess, Reckless Driving, 2nd Degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, No Motorcycle Operators License, Failure to Prove Insurance Card, 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), 1st Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia – Deliver/Manufacture.
This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept.
NOTE: All are innocent till proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.