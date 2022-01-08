Popup Driver Licensing Program Coming to Owlsey County

In partnership with Owsley County Judge-Executive Cale Turner, KYTC is launching a new Popup Driver Licensing Program in Owsley County on January 13 from 9:30 a.m. – noon and 1-3 p.m. EST at the Owsley County Recreation Center at 99 County Barns Road in Booneville.
Residents may visit a popup driver licensing office in their county for any service that is offered in KYTC’s Driver Licensing Regional Offices, including upgrading to a REAL ID!
Appointments are required and must be scheduled on drive.ky.gov. Slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and walk-in appointments are unavailable to ensure cabinet staff can answer questions or review documents of appointment-holders ahead of their scheduled visits. The traveling service currently accepts checks, money orders, credit or debit card payments.
