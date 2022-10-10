Sometimes when friends seem to vanish
And cares of this life seem great
Take your troubles to Jesus
Pray, stand still and wait.
You will not be sorry
If you wait upon the Lord
He will answer in due time
You'll receive a rich reward.
There will be countless blessings
For those that trust in God
The road will be much smoother
If it's the one the master trod.
“The Lord hear thee in the day of trouble:
the name of the God of Jacob defend thee
Send thee help from the sanctuary, and
strengthen thee out of Zion.
Remember all thy offerings and accept thy burnt sacrifices, Selah.
Grant thee according to thine own heart
and fulfill all thy counsel.”
Psalms 20
- Submitted by Rena Clem
