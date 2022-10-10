Sometimes when friends seem to vanish

 

And cares of this life seem great

 

Take your troubles to Jesus

 

Pray, stand still and wait.

 

 

You will not be sorry

 

If you wait upon the Lord

 

He will answer in due time

 

You'll receive a rich reward.

 

 

There will be countless blessings

 

For those that trust in God

 

 

 

The road will be much smoother

 

If it's the one the master trod.

 

 

“The Lord hear thee in the day of trouble:

 

the name of the God of Jacob defend thee

 

Send thee help from the sanctuary, and

 

strengthen thee out of Zion. 

 

Remember all thy offerings and accept thy burnt sacrifices, Selah.

 

Grant thee according to thine own heart

 

and fulfill all thy counsel.” 

 

Psalms 20

 

- Submitted by Rena Clem

