Prom 2021 Walk in Details ‼️

Prom Walk in Details ‼️
Up around by cafeteria/patio area
Students can drive up to be let out/dropped off starting at 6:30 pm
Valet parking will be available
Friends/family may gather outside to watch but it will also be on Facebook live - use own comfort and judgement about crowds. Masks and distance is recommended.
Mrs. Rachel Hisel will be taking photos of prom walk in and will share.
Only staff, students, and date will be allowed inside cafeteria.
