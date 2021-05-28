Prom 2021 Walk in Details ‼️

💃 Prom Walk in Details ‼️

🔘 Up around by cafeteria/patio area

🔘 Students can drive up to be let out/dropped off starting at 6:30 pm

🔘 Valet parking will be available

🔘 Friends/family may gather outside to watch but it will also be on Facebook live - use own comfort and judgement about crowds. Masks and distance is recommended.

🔘 Mrs. Rachel Hisel will be taking photos of prom walk in and will share.

🔘 Only staff, students, and date will be allowed inside cafeteria.

