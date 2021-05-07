PRTC Features Locally Owned Shadytown Farms and Greenhouse

Owsley County resident, Oneida McIntosh, and her business, Shadytown Farms and Greenhouse, are featured in the May/June 2021 of PRTC Connections Magazine.
The business Facebook page says that Shadytown Farms and Greenhouse is a garden center, farm, along with being a landmark and historical place.
She carries beautiful gifts and an assortment of seasonal items, including products from other locally owned farms and businesses like Positive Attraction Soap Company in Beattyville.
Shadytown Farms and Greenhouse is located at 195 Shadytown Road in Booneville, or can reach them at (606) 593-5882. Be sure to follow them on Facebook too!
