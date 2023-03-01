PRTC Gives Back

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” - Anne Frank  

 

     PRTC collected and matched donations given during the 2022 holiday season to benefit  local food banks. Thanks to your generosity, including PRTC’s matching amount, over $59,000 was raised.  

     The breakdown of total donations for each Food Bank: 

Jackson County Food Bank $29,239.76 

Sand Gap Food Pantry $25,075.72 

Owsley County Food Place $4,745.64 

     PRTC thanks all those who donated and continue to make a difference!  

