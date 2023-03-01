PRTC Gives Back

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” - Anne Frank
PRTC collected and matched donations given during the 2022 holiday season to benefit local food banks. Thanks to your generosity, including PRTC’s matching amount, over $59,000 was raised.
The breakdown of total donations for each Food Bank:
Jackson County Food Bank $29,239.76
Sand Gap Food Pantry $25,075.72
Owsley County Food Place $4,745.64
PRTC thanks all those who donated and continue to make a difference!
