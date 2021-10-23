PRTC Returns Approximately $590,000 in Capital Credits in 2021

OCTOBER 11, 2021 — PRTC recently began returning approximately $386,000 in Capital Credit  payments to its subscribers. “We are proud that we can return these funds to our members.  We invest in Jackson and Owsley Counties to provide the finest and most advanced  communications services possible,” said Keith Gabbard, PRTC CEO. “This is an investment  not just in our community, but also our future.” 

As a non-profit membership organization, PRTC distributes a share in its annual operating  margins back to its shareholders – PRTC subscribers. This is in addition to the approximate  $204,000 to be paid to settle estates this year. This adds up to an incredible $14 million in total  refunds since 1995. 

Members should start receiving their capital credit checks on or after October 11th. Your  capital credit check is one of the added benefits of doing business with a cooperative.  PRTC appreciates your business. Keep investing in your network and you’ll keep reaping  the benefits. 

The last two years have been difficult but PRTC has remained committed to keeping  everyone connected. In addition to the internet, IPTV and home telephone services, PRTC  continues to provide free wireless hot spots. PRTC customer service lobbies have reopened  with social distancing and other protective measures being practiced. Our drive-thru  windows and 24/7 help line provide an alternative to in-person visits. We continue to put the  safety of our customers and staff as top priority. 

The 2021 Annual Meeting, scheduled for October 16th, will be a “Drive-Thru” event and be  held at two locations, the Jackson County High School in McKee and the PRTC office in  Booneville. Registration will begin at 11AM followed at 1PM by a short business meeting at  the McKee location. Due to Covid-19, no cash prizes will be given out at the meeting this  year. 

 

