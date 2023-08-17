Randall B. Spencer Obituary

Randall B. Spencer, age 85, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, KY.
Randall was born May 15th, 1938 in Booneville, KY, a son of the late Lewis Spencer and Lucy Nevelyn (Estepp) Spencer. He was a lifelong resident of Booneville, having jointly owned and operated the Spencer Dairy Bar in Booneville. He was a retired teacher, and Coach of the Owsley County Schools, serving as head coach of the Owsley County Owls girls basketball teams for 19 years, and assistant coach to the Owsley County Owls boys basketball teams. He will also be remembered for his faithful service as an Elder of the Booneville Presbyterian Church, and was a member of the Owsley County Jaycees. Early on, he served as a lifeguard at the Booneville Presbyterian Church Pool. He also served on the Hospice Care Plus Board; representing Owsley County, and graduated from Lees Junior College, and Eastern Kentucky University.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years; Judy (Vickers) Spencer, 1 son; Joseph Blaine Spencer of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter Amber Joy (John) Dickerson of Georgetown, KY, 1 brother; Kenneth (Charlotte) Spencer of Lexington, KY, 2 grandchildren Emily Brooke Spencer and Caden Blaine Dickerson, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents; Lewis and Nevelyn Spencer and 1 sister; Hilda Spencer Baker.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin and Elder Steve Jackson officiating. Randall will be laid to rest in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
