Happy fall to everyone. There’s definitely been a chill in the air the past couple of nights. It’s a sure sign that old man winter is on the way to visit us really soon. It won’t be long until we’ll be seeing snow whipping in the wind. As I write this, we’re still going on 8 months into this pandemic that has changed our lives forever.
There’s recently been an uptick in covid cases right here at home and in surrounding areas. I’ve grown accustomed to checking the health department page every day on facebook to see the latest update. Recently, the nursing home in Lee County was hit really hard with the virus and are still dealing with it now. It worries me for everyone involved in the entire facility. The elderly patients, the entire staff and their families are all at risk. But in the midst of my concern, a small bright ray of light shined through. I was scrolling on facebook just this weekend and saw everyone coming together to do things to help those affected. People were donating food and items that those at the nursing home might need in this time of uncertainty in their lives. Various people and businesses were chipping in to help, including mine at Bobcat. It did a lot of good for my heart to see people come together for a common goal in such a time of unrest and division across our country.
That’s what being a true friend is, a help in time of need. A lot of people can say they care about you, but when you need them they’re nowhere to be found. But a true friend, you will never have to worry about because they’ll be there. I’ve seen it myself during this pandemic, when someone tests positive we try to help each other out. Some of my family members tested positive months ago and we had to help them out during their quarantine by bringing supplies and sitting them outside for them. I’ve heard of other families doing the same when someone they know tests positive. We didn’t do it to get some sort of accolade or to be looked at for doing a good deed, we did it because we loved them and knew they’d help us if the roles were reversed.
There’s something that resonates in your heart when you do a good deed for someone. I remember several years ago I did a christmas give-away for people in our county. I did it to help those who might need a little extra help during the holidays. I bought and received dozens and dozens of boxes of food and toys from people. I started the project myself by putting up my own money to get started. Once word got out what I was doing, donations started to pour in. People that didn’t even know what to get, stopped by where I worked at the time and gave me money to get the stuff I needed because they trusted me and knew my word was good. I remember going out the week before Christmas that year and giving out the bags. I went by eastside apartments, the nursing home and a couple of specific peoples homes that I was told to make sure got something. It was such a rewarding experience to be in a position to help people that needed it. We all need a little help sometimes and one thing I’ve always been is humble. I’ve never thought I was better than anyone else, I always wore my pants the same way as everyone else.
But one thing I noticed is, some of the people were so gracious to me stopping by. A couple of people told me that I was the only person that stopped to see them, including their family. It was comments like that, hit home the hardest for me. It was never about me. It was never about the money. It was about making people smile, it was about helping those around me. And you know what happened? They got blessed and so did I.
Not only that, years later after the giveaway when we were going through the period of my Dad being sick and eventually his passing, people gave back to me and my family. Some of those faces that I seen open doors at Christmas years before, were the same faces that stood in line at the funeral home to pay their respects to my Dad and our family. When you’re there for people, they remember it. And when you do good things for people and sow good seeds, you reap a plentiful harvest that grows and grows into the future. Let’s be there for each other right now in this time of unrest in our world and in years to come after everything gets back to normal. We’re much stronger when we stand together. Many prayers to all of those affected with this virus around us, we’ve got your back!
