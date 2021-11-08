Rep Wesley Presents Moore with Citation of Appreciation

State Representative Bill Wesley presents Hugh Allen Moore of Booneville with a Citation of Appreciation from the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Kentucky upon having been selected for the induction into the Mountain Firefighter Association Hall of Fame in tribute to his years of exemplary service on behalf of his community as a vital member of the Booneville Owsley County Fire Department where he  has served in may capacities, including as Operation Chief since 1975. Moore is the founding member of the Owsley County Rescue Squad.

