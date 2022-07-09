Resolution for Future School Trips

The regular monthly meeting of the Owsley County Board of Education met in session on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. Roll call was done both in person and virtual. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from May 10, 2022 regular meeting and the June 9, 2022 special meeting. The board scheduled a special meeting for June 24th at 6:00 which is a closed session for hiring a new Superintendent and discussing a contract. They also scheduled an open session special meeting for Tuesday, June 28th at 6:00 p.m.
Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer, gave the monthly Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the 2022-2023 Performance Bond on the Treasurer. A motion was made and carried to approve the Depository Bond. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's travel expense for May and June 2022. A motion was made and carried to approve the job description for the school nurse job. A
motion was made and carried to approve the Farm Manager Contract for the 2022-2023 SY. Roger Reed has been doing this for us for a few years. A motion was made and carried to approve the trade in of the old tractor and the purchase of a new John Deere Tractor for the farm.
A Resolution was presented to the Board that allows all students in the 5th grade to go to Frankfort, students in the 8th grade go to Washington, D.C. and the students in 12th grade to go to Washington, D.C. and a few days (experiences) because that would be their final trip. OCHS Principal Lincoln Spence mentioned that the 8th graders could do another trip in the state but it would be an overnight trip, if they didn't want to go to Washington twice. “We need to get the kids of Owsley County Schools to experience high value trips and educational experiences to ensure that they have a well-rounded education. I am so appreciative of the Board's effort to secure this happening for the future,” stated Dr. Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the Resolution allowing the 5th grade to go to Frankfort, 8th grade to Washington and the 12th grade to Washington plus a few days for other experiences. A motion was made and carried to approve the following Student Learning and Support Services: Annual Notice of Non-Discrimination, Non-Resident Pupil Enrollment (HB 563) and the 2022-2023 Professional Development (PD) Plan.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: SBDM Reports for OCES and OCHS, consider creating extra service positions (Middle School Cheerleading Coach-$1,500.00, Middle School Assistant Cheerleading Coach-$750.00, STLP Coach MS/HS Single Position-$1,500.00 Stipend. If made it to state-$500.00 Stipend and for Nationals-$500.00 Stipend.), approve surplus 10 metal buildings with a minimum bid listed (3 different sizes that will be labeled with small ($750.00), medium ($950.00), and large ($1,250.00), all metal from district possession, 4 vent hoods (from Food Service), approve advertisement/bids for paving, approve KSBA Annual Policy Update 1st Reading (changes can still be made), approve MOU UNITE Service Corps of Operation UNITE, approve Elgin Children's Foundation 2022-2023 Grant Agreement (for social worker at the school), approval of overnight/out of state trips (FFA State Convention – June 7-9, 2022in Lexington, Ky.; Head Start Staff Literacy Training Dr. Amy Hood, WKU – July 27-28, 2022, in Sevierville, TN.; Boys' Varsity Basketball Team – June 20-21, 2022 in Ashland, Ky. - PLEASE get papers for trips turned in and Board approved before the trips!), approve facility use request for Emma Quire Mission Center Basketball Camp – OCHS Gymnasium June 13-17, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., approve fundraisers (Middle School Boys' Basketball – Calendar Donation, Middle School Girls' Basketball – Horse Show and OCHS Golf Team – Fall Scramble & Bitty Golf Camp and the reports from each department.
The following personnel action was taken: employed certified and classified employees for the 2022-2023 SY, Tara Wagers OCES Teacher, Megan Bowling Itinerant Literacy/Instructional Coach P-12, Jenn Barrett Middle School Reading Teacher OCHS, Jeremy Brewer Middle School Boys' Basketball Head Coach, Matthew Wright Assistant Coach Middle School Boys' Basketball (pending paperwork) and Volunteer Assistant Lindsey Stevens (pending paperwork). Accepting Retirement for the following: Tina Cornwell (effective June 30, 2022), Tina Bobrowski (effective June 30, 2022) and Nevita Napier (effective June 30, 2022) with the Disability Retirement of Jennifer Dye (effective October 31, 2022).
A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting at the end of the executive session.
