Reverend Virgil Herald, the son of the late Mose Herald and Viola (Sebastion) Herald, was born in Breathitt County on May 30th 1940, and was called to Heaven to be with the Lord on May 6th 2022, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years; Lennie Mae (Rowlette) Herald of Booneville KY, two daughters; Teresa (Herald) Cleary (Kevin Cleary), and Tricia Ann (Herald) Francis (Michael Francis), two grandchildren; Tucker Dakota Francis and Kiarra Ti-Ann Francis. He is also survived by brother and sisters; Walter Herald (Phyllis), Nora Powell (wife of the late Kenneth Powell),Linda Kerr (Kerwin),Nancy Bussell (Ronny),Wanda Wright (wife of the late Albert Wright),Joyce Baker (Michael) and Judy Begley (Michael),Mary E Botner Herald (wife of the late Wilson Herald), and a host of many other family members, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Mose Herald and Viola (Sebastion) Herald, brothers and sisters; Wilson Herald,Vena Herald, and Cora Herald Caudill (wife of the late Vernice Caudill).
He lived his life in service of our Heavenly Father, wife, children, son in laws and grand children. His life was full of love and joy. His joyfull laugh filled the room. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, singing and the simple things in life. He accepted the call of our Savior Jesus Christ in 1955. Called to preach the Word of Salvation and the Testimony of our Lord Jesus Christ and ordained on 1-12-1957. He served as Pastor and moderator of the Cow Creek Old Regular Baptist Church of Jesus Christ in Owsley County. He married the love of his life Lennie Mae Rowlette on March 18 1963. Drafted and proudly served in the Army from1963-1965 then returned to Kentucky. His daughter “ The Oldest Baby” Teresa Renee was born in 1966 in Frankfort Ky and “The Baby” daughter Tricia Ann was born in 1970 in Frankfort Ky. He was a member of the New Hope Masonic Lodge of Ky and Susan Chapter #106, Martha Clark #201 of the Order of Eastern Star of Kentucky. He served as District Deputy Grand Master for Grand Lodge of Kentucky and also Deputy Grand Patron for the Order of Eastern Star of Kentucky as well as many other stations in the lodge and order as well as being awarded the status of Kentucky Colonel.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Masonic Rites, and Eastern Star Services will begin at 1:30 PM, followed by the funeral services beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Paul Turner, and Rev. Landon McDaniel Officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
