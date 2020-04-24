Ride the River Dragon is one part of a larger motorsport route. It is a 42 mile ride from Buckhorn State Resort to Beattyville Ky. The route takes you through some beautiful country on Hwy 28 leading you into the City of Booneville Ky.
The trip continues on Hwy 11, taking you to the city of Beattyville.
For more information, check out Ride the River Dragon Facebook page along with Owsley County Tourism, Beattyville/Lee county Tourism, Beattyville Mainstreet and Backroads of Appalachia. Another route sponsored by Backroads of Appalachia is the Dragon Slayer Hwy 160.
Backroads of Appalachia is a non-profit organization with a passion and empathy for the Appalachian Region, driving economic development, job training and opportunity to the poverty stricken areas of Appalachia through tourism and motorsports.
