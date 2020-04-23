Ms. Rita Joann Estepp, 89, passed away at her residence in Booneville following a long illness.

     She was born on September 25, 1930 in Owsley County, Kentucky.  She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Callie Abshear Estepp.  She was a homemaker and a member of the Presbyterian Church.  

     Ms. Estepp is survived by several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

     She was preceded in death by her parents:  Samuel & Callie Estepp, three sisters:  Nevelyn Spencer, Dollie Hall & Mary Lou Reynolds and two brothers:  James & Russell Estepp.

     Funeral services for Ms. Estepp were held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery.  Officiating the services was the Rev. Jimmy Garland.  Burial followed in the Cemetery.

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

