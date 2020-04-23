Ms. Rita Joann Estepp, 89, passed away at her residence in Booneville following a long illness.
She was born on September 25, 1930 in Owsley County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Callie Abshear Estepp. She was a homemaker and a member of the Presbyterian Church.
Ms. Estepp is survived by several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Samuel & Callie Estepp, three sisters: Nevelyn Spencer, Dollie Hall & Mary Lou Reynolds and two brothers: James & Russell Estepp.
Funeral services for Ms. Estepp were held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery. Officiating the services was the Rev. Jimmy Garland. Burial followed in the Cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.