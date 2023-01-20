     Robert Lee Wilson was born in Connersville, Indiana on December 31, 1949.  He was the first-born son of Marshall Wilson and Lois Duff Wilson. 

     Snapshots of Bob’s life from his friends, family, and students:

Larry Tanis – No regrets, no tears, goodbye.  Cherish with joy our times together on Eagle Lake in my heart where his memory lives on.

Garry & Patty Erbough – A life well lived the way he wanted and shared with others for when he cared. A fellow artist and friend.

Danny Barrett – Patience with his students and in all aspects of his life should have been Bob’s middle name.

Shelley Jensen – To know Bob was to love Bob for a lifetime, friend or family.  Honored to be his niece.

Eric Gracey – Immeasurable impact on my life and was far more than an uncle.  Forever grateful for our time spent grouse hunting and fishing.

Bill Stump – Memories of adventures with Cherry St and Levi Gang, of his musical talents, and of his life-long friendship.

Tom Cravens – Greatest gift was the pictures he painted in people’s minds with his words.  One of my closest friends.

Dianne Burke – A gentle soul whose music and art will live on through those he loved especially his cousins.

Jim Duff – Quiet, modest leader of our family, an inspiration to us all.

Steve Trude – A rock when we were performing. I could lean on and count on Bob to cover for me.

Denise & Neil Hoffman – Greatest legacy is his love of music he inspired in his students.  Enjoyed being outdoors taking hikes with us in the nature he loved.

Jim Hayden – Sharing his love for fishing in Canada with me and my family over 50 years are the highlights of our lives.

Jason Bowling – Friend, teacher, and mentor. One of the humblest people I know.

Rich and Mary Lindmeier – Ready smile, fantastic musician and potter, huge heart.  We’ll hear him strumming away for years to come on Eagle Lake.

John Ed Eversole – Great hunting, fishing and target shooting buddy. My best friend and I will miss him always.

Jerrod Eversole – Mentor, teacher, and friend who kindled my love of music and playing guitar.  The world is a little darker without him.

Julia Wilson – The love of my life and my best friend.  I am so proud to be his wife.

Bill Hollan – 37 years ago when I gave my sister to Bob in marriage, I gained a brother who I love so much.  Gone but not forgotten.

Ken Wilson – My trips to Canada with my older brother began when I was 11 years old. We spent many summers as fishing guides on Eagle Lake, Ontario.  We never argued or fought.  We were the best of friends.

Marsha Gracey – I loved by talented little brother.  I’m so proud of him.

Kevin Duff – An amazing person. So fortunate to have known him. He will always be remembered by his cousins.

Gale & Debra Henk – Wonderful man who touched the hearts of everyone he knew. Kindness and love showed in everything he did.  A blessing when he chose to be baptized into Christ.

     Bob was baptized into Christ on Sunday, January 8, 2023 and departed this world January 10, 2023.  He was a man after God’s own heart. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held April 22, 2023 at 2:00

