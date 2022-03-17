Mrs. Robin Lynn Traylor Huff, 53, passed away March 8, 2000 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, Ky., following a brief illness.
She was born June 27, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio and she was the daughter of the late Robert Joseph Traylor, Sr. & Brenda Hogan. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal Church.
Mrs. Huff is survived by her husband: Mr. Billy Huff of Booneville, Ky., two daughters: Mrs. Crystal Hounshell & husband Ryman of Stanton, Ky., Mrs. Christy Spence & husband Derek of Booneville, Ky., Grandchildren: Crystal Gail & Ryman Jordan Hounshell, Apollo Shade& Lennox Rayne Hounshell, Trevelyan Zeke & Crimson Clay Hounshell, Christy Dawn & Derek Lee Spence, Bentley Shawn Spence, Colson Elwood & Allie Ann Spence, her mother: Mrs. Brenda Begley of Richmond, Ky., family members: Brian Keith & wife Ghirlie, Robert Joseph & wife Gail, Rodney Shane & wife Tanya, Kris Gene & wife Martha, Thad Anthony, Tim & Stacy,Nicholas, Angel & Charles, Mark, John & Bobby Joe & William & Chrissy. Also there is a host of relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her father: Robert Joseph Traylor, Sr. & her step-parents: Amosi & Sheila Evanoff.
Funeral services for Mrs. Huff were held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services were Bro. Joe & sister, Robin Himes with the burial following at the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery at Ricetown in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.