Ronald Wheeler, age 72, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Ronald was born June 17, 1950 in Paintsville, KY, a son to the late Dorsey and Edna (Blanton) Wheeler.
He was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement, and a Veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife; Marie Wheeler of Booneville, KY, 2 sons; Michael Scott (Stacy) Wheeler of Salyersville, KY, and Ronald Neil Wheeler of Salyersville, KY, 2 step-sons; Skyler Howard of Lexington, KY, and Brian Smith of Booneville, KY, 1brother; Robert (Jenny) Wheeler of Berea, KY, 2 sisters; Daurice (Ronnie) Williams of Salyersville, KY, and Della (Roger) Pinks of Salyersville, KY, 3 grandchildren, as well as many other loving family members, and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, March, 24 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with the Reverend Bill Wesley officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com.
