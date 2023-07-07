Rondell W. Combs, age 79, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY.
Rondell was born November 8, 1943 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Walter & Juanita (Cable) Combs. He was a truck driver, and in his free-time he enjoyed fishing, farming, reading, and loved animals. He was a member of the Beattyville Baptist Church.
Along with his wife; Carolyn Combs of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 1 son; Stefan Tyler Combs of Cynthiana, KY, Ursala (Gary) Russell of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; James (Betty) Combs, Ada Willis, Betty (Sherrill) Bush, Bonnie (Elmer) Whisman, Kathryn (David) Creech, 2 grandchildren; Kyle Alexander Pendergrass, and Cheyenne Rye Byrd, In-laws; Tony & Maxine Turner, and Charles & Tammy Svatba, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 son; Rondell W. Combs II, and his K-9 companion; Munchkin.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 4-6:00 PM at the Beattyville Baptist Church. Words of remembrance will begin at 5:00 with Pastor Brian Kendrick officiating.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
