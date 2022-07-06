Rosa Lee Harris age 60, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her residence in Booneville, KY. Rosa was born May 1, 1962, in Manchester, KY, a daughter to the late Virgil and Anna Mae (Thompson) Harris.
Rosa worked in Housekeeping for many years, her greatest love was for her Children and Grandchildren and family members.
Rosa is survived by her lifetime Partner; Leo Baker of Booneville, KY, 3 sons; Jonathan (Felishia) Harris Booneville, KY, Scotty Harris (Shelia Woods) Booneville, KY, and Chad Baker, Sandy Hook, KY, 1 daughter; Anna (Rufford) Marshall, Booneville, KY, 3 sisters; Sandy (Edd) Coffey, and Phyllis Cavins both of Tyner, KY, Judy (Caroll) Ford, Sarasota, FL, 4 Grandchildren; Hailey and Harlan Caudill, Grayson and Bentley Harris and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Parents along with 4 sisters: Kathy Abshear, Linda Moore, Sharon Abshear, and Bernice Coffey.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, from11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday June 25, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Burchette officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Harris Family Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
