Mrs. Mary Rose Little, 77, passed away April 22, 2021 at the residence of her daughter, following a long illness. 

     She was born February 28, 1944 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Howard & Nancy Estes Noble. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Fish Creek Baptist Church.

     Mrs. Little is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Judy Gail Little & husband Clyde & Mrs. Nancy Jane Murrell all of Booneville, Ky., two grandchildren: Cody Little & Jessi Little of Booneville, Ky., and one sister: Mrs. Elsie Hounshell of Austin, Indiana. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

     She was preceded in death by her parents: Howard & Nancy Noble, four sisters: Velva Campbell, Geneva McLendon, Ada McKeehan & Bessie Brumfield & three brothers: Leon, Earl & Lester Noble.

     Funeral services for Mrs. Little were held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.at the Searcy & Strong Funeral. Officiating the services was Bro. Walter Turner with the burial following in the Combs-Turner Cemetery on Ky. Hwy. 30 E. in Owsley County.

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

