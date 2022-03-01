Rosie Sams Obituary

Rosie Sams, 70, of Booneville, KY, passed away Thursday, February 24th, at her home.
Rosie was born in Oneida, KY on July 25, 1951, a daughter of the late Doshia and Alfred Allen.
Rosie is survived by her sons: Billy Ball and wife Rhonda Ball, Richard Ball, Jr. and wife Yolanda, and Bobby Ball and wife Sabrina, all of Booneville; and her daughters: Regina Dabb and husband Ron of Port Orange, FL, and Teresa Mills and husband Homer of Savannah, TN.
She is also survived by her brothers and sister: Ambrose Allen, Hugh Allen, Carl David Allen, and Belle Jean Cantebury; and by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Neil Allen, Mary Lee McQueen, Elizabeth Helton, Brownie Allen, and Alfred Junior Allen.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tim Charlton officiating. Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery at Pattys Rock.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, February 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.