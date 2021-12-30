Ms. Ruth Ann McIntosh, 69, passed away December 17, 2021 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky., following a long illness.
She was born March 18, 1952 in Breathitt County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Dillard & Mae Morris McIntosh. She was disabled and was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ.
Ms. McIntosh is survived by one sister: Ms. Sharon Kay McIntosh of Booneville, Ky., her caretakers & family: Mr. Rusty Hall & wife Janice, Mr. John Wyatt Hall & Mr. Zachary Hall all of Booneville, and a special friend: Mrs. Mary Ann Combs of Booneville, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dillard & Mae McIntosh & two brothers: Glen McIntosh & Lowell Gale Morris.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. McIntosh were held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville. Officiating the service was Bro. Rusty Hall with the burial following in the cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
