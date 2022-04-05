Ruth (Russell) Benear Obituary

Ruth (Russell) Benear, age 78, beloved wife and mother, and formally of Booneville, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.
Ruth was born September 3rd, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, but spent her formative years in Boonville, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Owsley County High School, class of 1961. She enjoyed many hobbies over the years - Sunday morning motorcycle rides, flea market and antique shopping, and watching both college and professional football, enjoyed reading, watching her tv shows, and crocheting.
Ruth is survived by her loyal and loving husband Ronald, older brother David, younger sister Annette, and special childhood friend Helen, four children, three of her own plus one step-child: John David Botner (Carolyn), Paul Edwin Botner, Veronica Benear Garris (Donell), Stevan Todd Benear. She had 10 grandchildren: Nicole, Brandon, J.D. (Kayla), Rhianon, Madison, Ridge, Colby, Bryanna, Madilynn, and Josie. Ruth also had 5 great-grandchildren: Zoey, Raylin, Serena, River, and Oliver. Ruth will be dearly missed by all those who loved her.
Ruth was preceded in death by her birth parents Zola Byrd and Fred Russell, grandparents Vesta and John Southerland, her brother Andrew, a daughter Patty Jeanette Johnson, and a step-son Ronald Scott Benear.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 12:00 to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home has been charged with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.