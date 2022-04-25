Ruth Steppe, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Trinity Retirement Community located in Beavercreek, OH.
She was born November 2, 1929, in Hamilton, OH, a daughter to the late Carl & Mary (Short) Flanery. She was a homemaker, an employee of General Motors for 15 years, she volunteered at the Owsley County 4-H, The Booneville Saddle Club and was a member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church. But her best attribute was her life serving God & always showered people with her love and light. In her free-time she enjoyed attending church, gardening, flowers, horseback riding, cooking, and helping others in need.
Ruth is survived by 2 daughters; Rita Newcombe of Beavercreek, OH, and Deborah (Dan) Minnix of Kettering, OH, 1 grandchild; Sarah (Shawn) Gargac, 2 great-grandchildren; Samuel & Ruth Gargac, and many other loving family and friends plus Andy her little chihuahua.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; Carl Steppe Jr., 3 sisters; Luanna Mainous, June Pahl and Mary Helen Bishop, 2 grandchildren; Bradley Becker, and Matthew Becker.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 15 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home with Stephen Jackson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Floral arrangements will be provided by Lily White Florist of London, KY (606-864-0693). Donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Booneville Presbyterian Women’s Outreach (478 KY 11, Booneville, KY 41314).
