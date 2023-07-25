Sag Hollow Cabins/Subdivision Project is a One of Many Priorities for Booneville City Council

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. The minutes from June 21st and June 23rd, 2024 were presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from both meetings.
David Hall, Superintendent of the CBWS, gave his monthly report. Tank and pump inspections for the last three months were given to each of the Commissioners. Everything looked good in the tanks and pumps that are on this rotation. “We have everything that we were supposed to get with the Radio Read Project, so we need to get that closed out so that we can get more projects going,” said David. A motion was made and carried to approve closing this project out so that the city can try to get more money to do more projects. The Green Hall water line extension and the Beattyville Water Interconnect will be addressed at the next meeting. The water loss is looking better and the chemicals costs are down by $4,000.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering was unable to attend the meeting. He is still recovering from a knee replacement. The mayor told the council the Sewer Rehab I/I Project Phase 2 has been submitted. We are going to be closing the Radio Read Project out next month. We have another meeting on August 4th for the Sag Hollow Cabins/Subdivision. We got turned down on the playground equipment and kayak projects. Now we have to get KRADD to reapply. FEMA DR #1 has had the initial part approved and we are processing payment for approximately 90% of the project (around $291,106.84). FEMA DR #2 is closed out.
KRADD was not present at the meeting. We have been invited by the Department of Local Government to do a full application for the Bates Project for a million dollars. We have a meeting scheduled on July 25th with Senator Stivers and an investment group in Louisville and we will be looking at the subdivision and all of our projects to see if they have any interest in helping us on some of these things.
Tammy Shouse gave the CBWS Collections Report for Ruth Hensley. A motion was made and carried to pay the bills. A motion was made and carried to have the city council meetings at noon for the months of June and July but continue at the regular time of 5:00 p.m. on the second Wednesdays. All legal proceedings were rescheduled for next month. Todd Osterloh, City Attorney, was unable to attend this meeting. A motion was made and carried to adjourn.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.