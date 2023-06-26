• The information about the recent Sag Hollow Golf Club 17th annual invitational golf tournament can be found in a separate article in this week’s edition.
• The Friendship Christian School fund raising scramble was held at Sag Hollow Saturday with a huge turnout. Forty-seven golfer made for twelve teams. The tournament was a “bring your own team” format. The winning team with a -18 was the foursome of Cam Turner, Cody Pennington , Tim Pennington and Roy Burton. Second place went to Greg Lucas, Charlie Lucas, Lucas Begley and Brody Hodge with a score of -15. Third place team was Tanner Morgan, Logan Estridge, Jake Anderson, and Tim Anderson.
• Matt Vickers and Darrell Burch won the June 13 league play with -5 scores from their handicap. Bear Strong finished third with -3. Closest to the pin winner on number 3 was Brad Mullins.
• Sag Hollow has been very busy this spring and summer with members and guests keeping play at a steady pace. If you haven’t played the Sag this year visit the course for a fun day on a beautiful Appalachian 9 hole layout. Be sure to take some pictures to show your friends what they’re missing. Our contact number is 606-593-4653. The website is saghollowgolf.com. We can be found on Facebook at Sag Hollow Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.