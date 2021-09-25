Sag Hollow Golf Club News

*The All A state golf tournament was held over the weekendn0f Sept 11-12 in Richmond, Ky and Owsley County High had two representatives that qualified as entrants from regional play. Eighth grader Addison Terry played Saturday at Arlington Country Club, home of the EKU Colonels golf team, and carded a 110 to finish 60 out of 85 golfers. Addie did great considering she only started playing late last year. She has a very promising future in the sport. Senior McKindrick Little played Sunday at Gibson Bay Golf Course. He finished his day with a 90 on the difficult layout. McKindrick has been playing golf for two years and has made huge improvements, Congratulations to both of these youngsters for qualifying and playing in the state tournament!
* Sag Hollow also had other members in the All A State Tournament. Weston Miller of Breathitt County High and Zach Watterson of Lee County High both shot a 2 over par 74. The winning score for the tournament was 72, so these young men were right in the thick of the hunt for the championship until the end. Breathitt's four man team also represented the 14th region. Besides Miller's 74 Luke Bellamy scored 82, Issac Bellamy 93 and Blake Ritchie shot 110 for the Bobcats.
* Two other local youth golfers played in tournaments this past weekend. Eelan Bobrowski-Hall, ten year old son of Joe and Brittany, participated in the Weissinger Hills Country Club in Shelbyville and finished third in the nine hole tournament with a 41 on the par 36 round. In other golf action Kylah Lunsford of Lexington, and daughter of Amy (Osborne) and Chris Lunsford and granddaughter of Joyce and Raleigh Osborne of Booneville, won the Henry Clay High School Invitation. The freshman at Henry Clay is off to a great start this high school golf season.
* Bart Patton and Tim Pennington tied with +3 scores to share first place prize money on the Stableford Scoring System format used for league play inTuesday night action. Tim Pennington also won closest to the pin prize. Randy Osborne and McKindrick Little shared the two man team prize money with an even par combined score.
* Ernie Whisman, Bear Strong, Jacob Anderson and Matt Vickers won the Thursday scramble after surviving a four team (16 player) closest to the pin contest to determine the winner. Ernie Wisman hit the winning shot for his team to give them first place prize money. The sixteen golfers attempted a pitch shot from an area next to the clubhouse practice green to the pin on the number 9 green, and Ernie got his ball the closest for the win.
*Eelan Bobrowski-Hall ran away with the first place prize on Tuesday, September 14 with an 8 point win over 23 other participants in the Stableford Scoring System league play. He carded four birdies, three pars and two bogeys to earn the victory. Danny “Bear” Strong and Harley Roberts won the team half of the league with a combined score of +2.
* Club manager Eric Mason decided to add a little variety to the Thursday skins/scramble game by making it a two man scramble and skins competition combined. Playing cards were used to determine partners. When the nine hole round ended the winners of the scramble were Gary Bowling and Matt Vickers with a -6 score. The winners of the skins were the teams of Cody Pennington/Tim Pennington with a birdie on number 3 and McKindrick Little/Lucas Moore with a birdie on number 6. Lonzo Moore won the closest to the pin $10 gift certificate on number 3.
* The Owsley County girls and boys golf teams (below) have been playing weekly high school matches. These matches are not only preparation for late September regional tournament play but also are for ranking in a conference of six schools of which Owsley is a member. Upcoming high school events are September 20 boys/girls conference match at Beechfork Golf Course in Clay City, September 22 boys/girls conference matches at Sag Hollow, September 25 boys tournament at Paintsville, September 27 girls regional tournament at Paintsville and September 28 boys regional tournament at Paintsville.
* Some of the events scheduled for October at Sag Hollow are the annual Sag Hollow members club tournament Saturday, October 9, an eighteen hole scramble for Bobby Bowling for Sunday, October 10 (shotgun start 1:00 PM). and the Buckhorn High golf team scramble scheduled for Saturday, October 16. More details can be found on our Facebook page under “Sag Hollow Golf Club”.
* Call the Sag Hollow clubhouse at 606-593-4653 for tee times or any information needed. We can also be found on Facebook and at saghollowgolf,com website.
