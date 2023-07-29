Sag Hollow Golf Club News

• There was a three-way tie for first place in Tuesday’s league play with Ed Stanley, Cody Pennington and Bear Strong all carding a -3 from their handicaps. Each golfer received 10 points for the season league point race.
• Thursday’s club scramble had six teams and 24 golfers competing for prize money. Brad Mullins, Mike Sheffel, Matt Little and Tom Hollon won the event with a -7 score. Three other teams shot -6.
• Saturday’s Annville Christian Academy scramble at Sag Hollow had a huge turnout of 44 golfers. The scramble format allowed for skirts, mulligans and throws and anytime these rules are in place the scores are going to be very good, and indeed they were. The team of Brad Mullins, Jake Anderson, Tanner Morgan and Tim Anderson scored -23 from par, which is 72, meaning they shot an amazing score of 49 to win by two strokes over the team of Randy Osborne, Eric Mason, Deron Mays and Lance Osborne, and the team of Cody Pennington Tim Pennington, Luke Bellamy, and Byron Bellamy, who both
• The next Sag Hollow 18 hole scramble is Saturday, July 29, hosted by Coach Jeremy Brewer for his middle school boys basketball program. Entry fee is $50 per person. For more details see the scramble brochure on the Sag Hollow Facebook page.
• Sag Hollow is open daily (with the occasional interruption for fund raising scramble on Saturday’s). Come visit us for a fun day of golf on a beautiful course. Our phone number is 593-4653. We can also be found on Facebook and at our website at saghollowgolf.com.
