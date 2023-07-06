• Brandon Lynch won Tuesday’s league play and McKendrick Little and Kyle Bobrowski finished tied for second. Closest to the pin on number 3 was won by Eric Mason.
• Jake Anderson, Tim Pennington, Willis McIntosh and Brandon Lynch won Thursday’s scramble with a -8 score. Matt Little won closest to the pin on number 3. Thirty-one played in the scramble.
• Randy Osborne had his game in good form Sunday, June 25 when he shot a 29 on the Sag Hollow par 36 course. I recall Randy scoring a -11 (61) at Castle Creek in Winchester several years back, and of course from the back tees. And that was with two 3-4 foot missed par putts on two par 3’s. So nothing he does surprises me.
• The thunderstorms and high winds we had the past week did some moderate damage around the course, mostly in the form of downed trees and limbs that had to be cut up and removed. Everything is clear and back to normal. However, the rain has been very much appreciated. Much of June was very dry.
• The next scheduled 18 hole Saturday scrambles are July 22 with the Annville Christian Academy and July 29 with a fundraiser school scramble organized by Jeremy Brewer.
•The clubhouse number is 606-593-4653. Sag Hollow can also be found on Facebook and the Sag Hollow website.
