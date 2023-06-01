Sag Hollow Golf Club News

• The 17th annual PRTC/Appalachian Wireless Sag Hollow Invitational Golf Tournament is quickly approaching. The tournament starts Friday, June 9 with an 18 hole scramble. This usually fills up fast, so if you have possible plans to play you need to contact the clubhouse at 606-593-4653. Entry fee for the scramble is $50 with an option to purchase a mulligan for $10. There will be cash payouts for the top three finishers and closest to the pin prizes.
The two day invitational tournament starts Saturday, June 10 and concludes Sunday June 11. Following Saturday’s play there will be a dinner for players and guest, and also a calcutta auction will be held. Entry fee for the tournament is $135. If you need a rental cart that will cost $10 each day. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 finishers in each flight in the amount of $600, $300, and $150. Fourth place will win a dozen Titleist ProV1X golf balls.
• Seventh grader-to-be Eelan Bobrowski-Hall had a fantastic outing recently in a junior tournament at Shawnee Golf Course in Louisville. He shots a 77 to finish 5th out of 18 golfers in his age grouping. Eelan will be playing all summer in many events and we will keep you informed of his matches and results.
Another talented golfer who has Owsley ties and has a full summer of golf events is Kylah Lunsford of Lexington (and Henry Clay High). The daughter of 1992 Owsley graduate Amy Osborne Lunsford and husband Chris, Kylah was named to the 10 member list as First Team All State last season. She will be a junior next school year.
• The Tuesday league, which is a handicapped event, was finally able to be held last week after having to cancel the previous two weeks due to rain. This weeks winner was Bear Strong who put in a good performance to win $100 and first place. Eric Mason finished second and took home $60. And five golfers tied for third place: Darrell Burch, Darrin, Gay, Tony Burch, Steve Thomas, and Jeff Voyles. Closest to the pin winner on the par 3 number 3 hole was Tony Burch.
• Randy Osborne’s team won Thursday’s scramble with a score of -8. Helping him home to the victory over 6 other teams were son Lance Osborne, Tim Pennington, Kendall Robinson, and Willis McIntosh. Cameron Turner won closest to the pin $10 gift certificate on hole number 3.
• The top 5 in the season long points race in Tuesday’s league play for th end of the year money prizes are: (1) Bear Strong 22 (2) Darrin Gay 20 (2) Darrell Burch 20 (4) Matt Little 18 (4) Jeff Voyles 18.
Points are awarded each Tuesday for 1 through 5 finishes in league play with first place receiving 10 points and the other top 4 receiving 8-6-4-2.
• Sag Hollow’s contact number is 606-593-4653. The club also can be found on the web and on Facebook.
