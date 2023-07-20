• Ed Stanley was low score for the Tuesday league play and won first place prize money and 10 points for the season long league points race. It was Ed’s first win of the season in the league.
• The team of Chase Combs, Willis McIntosh, Brent Lynch and Lonzo Moore won first place in the Thursday scramble with a score of -5. Willis McIntosh was winner of a $10 gift certificate for closest to the pin on the 3rd hole.
• High school golf is ready to resume and the season will begin in early August. The girls team, last years regional champions, will be coached this year by Kyle Bobrowski and the boys team will be coached by Robert Smith. I will have rosters and tentative schedules listed in the Sag News in the next few weeks.
• A fund raising scramble will be held July 22 at the Sag. This Saturday the Annville Christian Academy will hold a scramble to raise money for their school. Come out and support a good cause. There is a brochure and details on the Sag Hollow Facebook page for anyone interested, and a listing of contact numbers.
• Visit Sag Hollow for a great day of golf and camaraderie with friends or family.
