pril 4th to kick off the weekly event that will run through September 26th. This year the league will be different from the past several years. The club tournament committee decided to drop the Stapleford Scoring System and go to a stoke play handicapped format. There will also be an accumulating points system that will run throughout the season and the golfer with the most points at the end of season play will win a cash prize.
Darrin Gay won Tuesday’s play with a final score of -3. He also won 10 points in the season long points race. Jeff Voyles finished second and was awarded 8 points.
The team portion of the league was won by Jeff Voyles and Steve Thomas with a combined -3.
More information about the new format for league play can be found on our Sag Hollow Golf Club Facebook page.
• Sag Hollow will also be using only scramble play for Thursday nights. Last year both skins game and scramble were used. The white tees will be used for age 64 and under and black (senior tees) tees for 65 and older. Women will use the red (ladies) tees.
The Thursday scramble is open to members and guests. Members entry fee is $10 and if a cart is needed an extra $5 will be charged.
Non-members entry fee is $10. An additional $5 cart fee (if needed) and a $5 green fee will be charged as well.
• Sag Hollow has tentatively scheduled an 18 hole scramble for Saturday, April 22. We’ll post additional information later on our Sag Facebook site.
• The junior youth leagues have already begun for the season and I will keep our readers updated throughout the year. Eelan Bobrowski has played in a few events already and played well, finishing second in a recent two day tournament. Sag members and Breathitt County natives Weston Miller, Nathan Chapman and John Matthew Chapman have a busy schedule as well. And Kylah Lunsford of Lexington, who earned first team All State high school honors last year as a sophomore at Henry Clay, is back in action. Kylah’s connection to Owsley County is grandparents Joyce and Raleigh Osborne and golf mentor/uncle Randy Osborne.
• Sag Hollow is still playing with winter fee rates but that will change to summer rates May 1st. Playing fees at present for 9 holes are $14 and $23 for 18 holes. As of May 1st the rate will be $15 for 9 holes and $26 for 18 holes weekdays and $15 for 9 holes and $30 for 18 holes on weekends and holidays.
•Visit Sag Hollow for an enjoyable day of golf on a beautiful layout. The clubhouse number is 606-593-4653. You can also find us on our Facebook site Sag Hollow Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.