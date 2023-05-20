• Saturday’s OCHS Junior class fund raiser scramble had eight teams enter vying for money prizes for the top three finishing teams. And what a finish it was, with three groups battling for the lead down the stretch. The team of Randy Osborne, Lance Osborne, Eric Mason, Darrin Gay and Darrell Burch scored a -18 to take first place honors. The team of Cody Pennington, Luke Bellamy, Tim Pennington and Christian Collins were hot on their heels but came up one stroke shy of tying with a score of -17. Only one stroke behind them was the team of Jake Anderson, Jayden Baldwin, Tim Anderson and Tanner Morgan who carded a -16. Needless to say there were some great golf played, as exhibited by the winning team who were under par on every hole they played except for one. The Owsley County Junior class and their sponsors wish to thank everyone who participated in the scramble and also to the many individuals and businesses who sponsored individual holes.
All participants were provided with a meal of burgers/hotdogs, baked beans, potato salad, chips, and desserts.
• Tuesday’s league play was canceled due to weather and also course maintenance.
• Thursday’s 9 hole club scramble was won by the team of Jayden Baldwin, McKindrick Little, Micah Summers, and Christian Collins. The team scored a -8 to win by 2 strokes over their closest challengers. Twenty-eight golfers played in the event. Micah Summers was winner of the closest to the pin on hole number 3 gift certificate.
• Mark your calendar for the weekend of June 9-10-11 for the 17th annual PRTC/Appalachia Wireless Sag Hollow Golf Club Invitational Tournament. We will have a brochure out this week and more information on our Website and Facebook site. Those interested in playing make sure you get your name in as early as possible because the tournament does have a cutoff limit of how many golfers it can be reasonably managed without having to make very early tee times. The clubhouse number to call is 606-593-4653.
