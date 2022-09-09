* Darrell Burch blew away the field in Tuesday’s league play, winning by a comfortable 3 points in the Stableford Scoring method used in league play. Gary Bowling and Tim Pennington combined to score a + 3 to win the team portion of the league. Jaaron Hignite won the closest to the pin.
* Brad Mullins won number 1 hole and Randy Osborne won number 8 to claim the only two wins in Thursday’s skins game. Byron Bellamy won the closest to the pin on number 3.
* The next 18 hole weekend scramble at Sag Hollow will be on Sunday, September 11. It is a fund raiser for the Owsley County Golf Team. The format is “bring your own foursome”. The entry fee $60 per golfer/$240 per team and will include team skins competition, 2 closest to the pins, longest drive, longest putt, and closest second shot on par 4’s. Pizza will be provided. First place prize will be $1000 and second place $500.
* Top 10 golf scores in league play point average are: Randy Osborne 26, Eric Mason 26, Cam Turner 25, Tanner Morgan 25, Brad Mullins 22, Jake Anderson 21, Robert Smith 21, Cody Pennington 21, Tim Pennington 20.
* Come play Sag Hollow for a great day of fun. Call the clubhouse at 593-4653 for tee time reservations or information.
