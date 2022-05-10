* The Owsley County High junior class held a fund raiser 18 hole scramble at Sag Hollow Golf Club Saturday, April 30 and seven foursomes consisting of 28 golfers participated in the successful event. Monies were raised for junior class projects and their senior trip for next school year.
The scramble was very competitive with two teams scoring -13 and two teams finishing at -12. The playoff for first place was won by the team of Mike Sheffel, Philip Sheffel, Jack Strong and Ernie Whisman. Second place went to the team of McKindrick Little, Matt Little, Jerome Gay and Dylan Gay. Closest to the pin winner of a dozen golf balls were Kyle Bobrowski on hole number 3 and Deron Mays on number 6.
A delicious meal of hamburgers with all the trimmings, chips and desserts was provided for all the golfers. Entertainment by The Rookies, an OCHS high school band.
Class sponsors Heather Cornett, Rachel Hiesel and Jessica Brewer want to thank all the businesses and individuals who donated money to make the fund raiser a success.
* Harley Roberts won his second Tuesday League play of the season by easily outdistancing his closest challengers by 3 points in the Stableford Scoring System. Harley and Noah Noble won the pairs portion of the league play with a combined +3.
* Thursday’s Skins Game had three winners. Mike Sheffel won number 1 with a birdie, Darrin Gay won number 5 with a birdie, and Matt Watts birdied number 7 for a win.
* Just a minder that the Sag Hollow daily playing fees will be switching from winter rates to summer rates beginning May 2. Weekly rates will be $15 for 9 holes and $25 for 18 holes. Weekend and holiday rates will be $15 for 9 holes and $30 for 18 holes.
* Sag Hollow information and updates can be found on the Sag Hollow Golf Club Facebook site or at saghollowgolf.com. The clubhouse number is 606-593-4653.
