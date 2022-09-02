Sag Hollow Golf Club News

* Sag Hollow regained the 2022 Ryder Cup Challenge Cup with a resounding 28-12 victory over Beechfork Golf Club during the weekend of August 27-28. The Sag‘s team had a 13.5-7.5 lead after the first day of play in Clay City and won the Sunday matches at Sag Hollow 15.5-4.5 to win by 16 points. The Cup returns to the Sag Hollow clubhouse for the next year. It is up for grabs again in August 2023. Sag Hollow has a 12-3 record vs Beechfork in the 15 years of the event.
The members of the 2022 Sag Hollow team were Randy Osborne, Eric Mason, Brad Mullins, Robert Smith, Cody Pennington, Jacob Anderson, Luke Bellamy, Byron Bellamy, Gary Bowling, Kyle Bobrowski, Tim Pennington, Harley Roberts, Tim Anderson, Matt Vickers, Butch McWhorter, Jack McWhorter, Mike Sheffel, Phillip Sheffel, Donnie Murrell, Jimmie Herald and Charles Keller.
* Randy Osborne won the league play for Tuesday evening with a +6 score over his handicap number on the Stableford Scoring System. Randy also won the team part of the league when he drew Charlie Turner as a partner and their combined score of even was good enough for the team win.
* Thursday evening was Scramble Night at the Sag and winning the 9 hole play with an amazing -9 score was Luke Bellamy, Phillip Sheffel, Kyle Wilson and Mike Wilson. Their score was 3 strokes better than the next best. There were 23 golfers entered and 5 teams.
* Owsley County’s Lady Owls golf team won the 14th region All A Classic golf tournament at Hazard CC. It marks the seventh time the Lady Owls have won the championship and qualified for the All A State Tournament, which will be played in Richmond in September.
* Sag member and Lee County Bobcat senior Zach Watterson is rocking and rolling on the golf courses these days. The All State golfer recently won the All A Classic for the 14th region with a -3 score of 65 at Hazard CC and followed that up with big wins at the Pulaski County High Invitational at Eagle’s Nest in Somerset, and another win a few days later in Monticello in the Wayne County High Invitational.
* Visit us at Sag Hollow for a scenic round of golf. Our clubhouse number is 606-593-4653.
