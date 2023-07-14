• Rain had a big effect on the Sag’s weekly league play and scramble nights. The Tuesday league proceeded through a light rainfall with 11 participants. Bear Strong won the event and Tyler Murrell was second. However, the Thursday scramble was cancelled due to heavy rain that moved through about half hour before starting time.
• The next two 18 hole Saturday scrambles this month are scheduled for July 22 with the Annville Christian Academy fundraiser, and July 29 with a middle school sports scramble. Jeremy Brewer is organizing the event.
• The Beattyville Country Club reorganized their invitational tournament last year and it is scheduled this year for July 22. Josh Broadwell is the contact person for the tournament. You can find a picture of the brochure and the details on our Sag Hollow Facebook page.
