• The Owls and Lady Owls high school golf season is under way with Sag Hollow Golf Club serving as their home course. Both of the Owsley team conference matches will begin Monday, August 14 at the Sag. Conference member schools are Owsley County, Wolfe County, Lee County, Breathitt County, Hazard, Jackson City and Buckhorn. Another conference match Wednesday, August 16 at Beechfork Golf Club in Clay City. The 14th Region All A tournament also rolls into town with the Sag as host this year. That event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 with a starting time of 10:00 AM.
Members of this year’s Lady Owls are Addison Terry, Carly Smith, Layah Lynch, Kenzie Grubb, Harley Dooley, Kylie Taylor, and Delaney Smith.
Members of the Owls are Michael Mason, Jacob McCoy, Eelan Bobrowski-Hall, Dylan Gay, Keegan Herald, Trenton Herald, Jake Ratliff, Dylan Mayes and Kelton Smith.
Owsley’s schedule runs through the months of August and September followed by the regional tournament in early October. The Owls are coached by Robert Smith and the Lady Owls are coached by Kyle Bobrowski.
• I have two league results to report due to not having the Sag Hollow News article last week. The Tuesday, August 1 league was won by Randy Osborne, who collected prize money as well as 10 points in the league race, which began a new season on day. Harley Roberts was second and Tim Pennington third. For Tuesday, August 8 the winners were Matt Vickers and Tim Pennington. Matt Little was third. Lonzo Moore won the closest to the pin $10 gift certificate on August 1 and Jackson Lakes won it on August 8.
• The first half of the season for league play came to a conclusion at the end of July. The winner was Darrell Burch with 40 points. Bear Strong was second with 38 points and Bart Patton was third with 32 points. Each man won a 50-30-20 percentage of the $315 prize money.
• The scramble winning team for the Tuesday, August 10 event was won by the group composed of Jake Anderson, Jackson Lakes, Jake McCoy, Darrin Gay, and Tydus Summers. The team shot an amazing -9 with all birdies. Closest to the pin winner was Jackson Lakes.
• Upcoming Saturday fundraiser scrambles will be held on Saturday, August 19 and August 26. The first is a scramble by a Jackson County church and the second is for the Owsley County boys basketball team. I’ll have more details on the Sag Hollow Facebook page.
• Sag Hollow’s clubhouse phone number is 593-4356. Information of events can also be found on our Facebook page at Sag Hollow Golf Club.
