* The first 18 hole scramble of the golf season is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th at 11:00am at Sag Hollow. Entry fee is $50 per player ($200 per team). The scramble is a fund raiser for the OCHS Junior class. Lunch will be served starting at noon. There will be prizes for first and second place winners. If you are interested in playing or have questions call Jessica Brewer at Owsley County High or Eric Mason at the Sag Hollow clubhouse at 606-593-4653.
* The league play for Tuesday, April 19 had a tie for first place prize money as Darrell Burch and Tim Anderson both scored even par on their point totals. The team portion of the league also won by Tim And Darrell with a even score. Closest to the pin money was won by Lonzo Moore.
* Thursday, April 23 was the monthly 9 hole scramble night at the Sag and 23 golfers showed up to play. Two teams scored identical -6 scores and proceeded to a playoff starting on number 1. However, they finished only two holes before darkness took over and stopped play. So, the two teams divided the prize money and the scramble ended as a tie.
* Sag Hollow information, pictures, comments and updates can be found on the Sag Hollow Golf Club Facebook page or on the website at saghollowgolf.com. For questions and information call the clubhouse at 606-593-4653.
