• Jake Anderson’s -4 was enough to hold off Bear Strong and Matt Little, who scored -2 and -1 respectively from their handicap average, and win Tuesday’s (May 2) league play competition. Jake earned 10 points on the season long points race for the accumulated season ending money prize. Bear totaled 8 points and Matt had 6. Matt is presently leading the league in the points race with 18 total points. Bart Patton is second with 16, and Darrin Gay, Darrell Burch and Blake Combs are tied at 14 through five weeks of play.
• The team of Jake Anderson, Matt Little, Deron Mays and Christian Collins won Thursday’s scramble with a score of -9. The team carded seven birdies, an eagle and one par. Eric Mason, Harley Roberts, Jeff Voyles and Tim Bobrowski finished second at -6. Twenty-eight golfers participated.
•The Owsley County High Junior class will be holding an 18 hole scramble for a fund raiser at Sag Hollow Saturday, May 13. Contact the clubhouse at 606-593-4653 or Jessica/Jeremy Brewer at the high school for further information.
• The annual Sag Hollow Golf Club invitational will be held as usual the second weekend of June, the 9th-10-11 this year. Call the clubhouse and get your name in the tournament as soon as possible if you are interested. Last year the tournament had a huge field numbering in the mid 80’s, and is expected to fill up quickly this year, particularly considering the new route 30 to the London/Corbin area. More information can be found on the Sag Hollow Facebook page.
