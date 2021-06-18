Sag Hollow Golf Club News

The 15th annual Sag Hollow Invitational Golf Tournament was held the weekend of June 12-13. 81 golfers participated in seven flights for prize money. The weather was not very cooperative, with periodic heavy rain interrupting play at times. The rain canceled Friday's scramble with only a few holes played. However, the two day tournament on Saturday and Sunday was played, albeit under very wet and soggy conditions. The course played long and difficult but it was a very competitive tournament in all flights.
Trey Bowling of Manchester won the championship flight in a playoff over fellow Clay Countian CJ Corum. Both golfers shot a 71-73 (144), even par. Close on their heels were Randy Osborne (145) and Zach Watterson (145), who tied for 3rd place,
Here are all the flights and the results: Championship Flight: 1. Trey Bowling 71-73 (144) 2. CJ Corum 71-73 (144) 3. Randy Osborne 74-71 (145) 3. Zach Watterson 73-72 (144). The championship flight was played from the 6,900 yard gold tees. All other flights were played from the 6,100 yard white tees.
First Flight: 1. Jake Begley 71-73 (144) 2.Jason Vance 71-75 (146) 3. Myles Ashley 71-77 (148) 4. Harley Davidson 71-77 (148)
Second Flight: 1. Brian Sizemore 79-76 (155) 2. Tony Sizemore 77-79 (156) 3, Jason Smith 78-79 (157) 4. Gary Bowling 82-76 (158)
Third Flight: 1. Cody Likens 83-76 (159) 2. Reece Nolan 85-75 (160) 3. Ronnie Garland 83-78 (161) 4. John Turner 84-81 (165)
Fourth Flight: 1. Shawn Barton 86-78 (164) 2. Tracy Sizemore 86-79 (165) 3. Jaaron Hignite 88-78 (166) 4. Winfred Hughes 87-85 (172)
Fifth Flight: 1. Matt Little 90-85 (175) 2. Matt Vickers 95-84 (179) 3. Jim Dobson 92-90 (180) 4. Chris Lunsford 93-89 (182)
Sixth Flight: 1. William Jones 98-90 (188) 2. Wes Canter 98-92 (190) 3. Tyler Murrell 100-91 (191) 4. Matt Watterson 99-94 (193)
The golfers and friends enjoyed a great meal following the first day of play that was catered by Ole Bus Stop Diner. Tracy Sebastian prepared the tenderloin and the lady members brought the desserts. A big thanks to Donnie and Peggy Edwards who traveled from Georgetown to help throughout the tournament recording the scores on the board, and to all the staff and volunteers who helped prepare the course for the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.