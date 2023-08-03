• Robert Smith and Tim Pennington shared the winners circle at Tuesday‘s league play at the Sag. Both golfers shot -4 from their handicaps to split the first place prize money and each earn 10 points for the season long points race. Closest to the pin winner on hole 3 was Matt Little.
• Tim Pennington, Matt Vickers, Matt Little, Charlie Turner and Willis McIntosh won Thursday’s scramble at the Sag with a score of -8. They actually prevailed in a playoff with another -8 team consisting of Brad Mullins, Harley Roberts, Jeff Strong, Lonzo Moore and Bear Strong, when they birdied the first playoff hole and the other team could only manage par.
• Jeremy Brewers middle school boys basketball team had a fund raising scramble Saturday, July 29 and six teams participated in the event. The scramble was shortened to 9 holes due to a heavy rainstorm that moved through when most teams had around 4 holes left to play. The winning team, based on the front 9 score was Chase Combs, Blake Combs, Logan Peters and Drew Noe who scored a -6. Chase’s round is notable in that he carded his second hole-in-one in the past two weeks, an amazing and rare feat. The odds of getting two aces in two weeks are 25,000 to 1. Most golfers don’t have that many in a lifetime of golf.
• Kylah Lunsford, granddaughter of Raleigh and Joyce Osborne, is off to a good start for the high school season with her first two tournaments. She recently won a tournament at Old Bridge in Danville and finished third in another tournament in Lexington. Kylah is a junior for Henry Clay High and was named All State First Team last school year.
• Eelan Bobrowski-Hall has played very well all summer and continues to do so heading into his inaugural high school season for the Owls. He has won or had top 5 finishes in all his tournaments this summer. He recently finished third in a two day junior pga event in Louisville. He had a 9 hole score of 34 the first day and 40 the second day for a 74 total.
• Future Saturday fundraiser scrambles will be held August 19 and August 26. The last one is a fundraiser for the boys varsity basketball.
• The contact info for Sag Hollow: phone 606-593-4653. The Facebook page is Sag Hollow Golf Club. The website is saghollowgolf.com
