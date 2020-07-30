* Tony Burch had a big evening in Tuesday's league play at Sag Hollow when he scored a +6 in the Stableford System scoring method used for league play and won by 3 points over his closest competitor. Tony also paired with Eric Mason to win the team portion of the league. He won $140 for his effort.
* Three golfers were able to avoid any ties with their birdies and came away winners in Thursday's Skins Game. Camron Turner's birdie on number 2 earned him a win, Jeff Sandlin won number 4 and Robert Smith won number 8. Each golfer won $50. Unlike the league play, which requires a club membership to participate, the skins game is open to anyone who wants to play. There's a $10 fee to play but if you need to rent a cart the fee is $15 for the nine hole round. Winning amounts are determined by the number of golfers playing.
* Beechfork Golf Club is re-starting their annual invitational tournament this year and have scheduled the event for August 7-9. The first day, August 7, will be an 18 hole scramble with a $50 entry fee. The Saturday/Sunday tournament will be medal play and flighted after the first day. Entry fee is $110 with your own cart and $130 if you need a rental cart. Cash prizes for the top three finishers and a dozen ProV1x golf balls for fourth. Call 859-475-8045 or 606-481-2684 for more information.
* Sag Hollow's phone number is 606-593-4653. Call the clubhouse for tee times or any questions you have.
