* The nice warm weather and lack of rainy days have brought many golfers to Sag Hollow the past few weeks to enjoy a relaxing day in the wide open spaces of our golf course. There's nothing like a natural setting and the beauty of a golf course such as Sag Hollow to rid one of cabin fever. With Buck Creek meandering its way through the bottom half of the layout and several ponds on the top half, along with the surrounding forest and wildlife, it has to brightened up one's day. You might not always play your best golf on that day but there's an old saying in the golf world, "A bad golfing day on the scorecard is still better than a good day at work!"
* Here are the results for June in Tuesday's league play:
6/2/20 The individual winner was McKindrick Little and the team winners were Kyle Bobrowski and Jimmie Herald.
6/9/20 Individual winner was Darrell Burch. Team winners were Darrell Burch and Jeff Sandlin.
6/16/20 Individual winner was a 3-way tie between Robert Smith, John Turner and Charles Keller. The team winners were Charles Keller and Tanner Morgan.
6/23/20 Individual winner was a tie with Gary Bowling and Lucas Moore. Team winners were Gary Bowling and Tim Pennington.
6/30/20 Individual winner was Cody Pennington. Team winners were ties between the teams of Jeff Sandlin/Gary Bowling and Jaaron Hignite/Tim Pennington.
* Here are the June skins winners which is played on Thursday evenings:
6/4/20 Robert Smith, McKindrick Little and Noah Noble
6/11/20 Tony Burch, Cam Turner and Jeff Sandlin
6/18/20 Jeff Sandlin, Tony Burch, Matt Vickers, Tim Pennington, Gary Bowling and Robert Smith
6/25/20 Tanner Morgan
7/2/20 Cody Pennington and Gary Bowling
* Visit Sag Hollow for a round of golf on a great golf course, many rate it the best 9 hole golf course in the state. Rates with cart M-F are $14 for 9 holes or $22 for 18 holes. Weekend rates are $14 for 9 holes and $26 for 18 holes. Weekends require a tee time. Call the clubhouse to reserve your tee time at 606-593-4653.
