* Play continues to be steady at Sag Hollow this summer with many visitors from surrounding counties frequenting the course as well as the membership, which is closing in on 60 golfers and several corporate memberships. The course is in great shape! Visit us and have an enjoyable day of golf and relaxation in a beautiful natural environment.
* Results for the League competition for the past two weeks :
July 7 Gary Bowling had the best score with a +7 on the Stableford System used in the league. The team winners were Mike Sheffel and Jimmy Herald, who combined for a +8 score.
The league for July 14 was won by Darrell Burch with a +5 score. He also combined with Tanner Morgan for a +7 to win the team competition.
* Results for the Skins Game played on July 9 :
Winners were Cody Pennington #3, Robert Smith # 4 and #7, and Tim Pennington #6,
Winners for July 16 were Tim Pennington #1, Eric Mason #3 and #8, Randy Osborne #5, and Tanner Morgan #9.
* Call Sag Hollow at 606-593-4653 to reserve a tee time or for information.
